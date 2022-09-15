Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 10:55 am
Published 11:31 am

The heatwave is changing the grape harvest in Santa Maria 

Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The heatwave impacted the central coast in many ways, including maturing the grape harvest sooner than expected. 

Grapes are now ripe and had some impact from the remnant rain of Tropical Storm Kay.

Some vintners said the heat matured the grapes a lot sooner than expected. 

Workers are quickly picking the grapes to begin their crushing process. 

For more on the Santa Maria Vineyards stay tuned for our live show at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
farmers
grapeharvest
vineyards
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content