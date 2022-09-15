The heatwave is changing the grape harvest in Santa Maria 

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The heatwave impacted the central coast in many ways, including maturing the grape harvest sooner than expected.

Grapes are now ripe and had some impact from the remnant rain of Tropical Storm Kay.

Some vintners said the heat matured the grapes a lot sooner than expected.

Workers are quickly picking the grapes to begin their crushing process.

