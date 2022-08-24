COVID-19 precautions for back-to-school safety

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Orcutt Union School District has COVID-19 precautions in place for students, parents, and staff.

Orcutt's Union School District Superintendent, Dr. Holly Edds says she is happy to have kids back in school with safety precautions for all.

She says the halls full of children's energy are what make her the happiest.

Although Dr. Edds says precautions are important along with CDC guidelines.

This school year masks are optional but handwashing and sanitizing are emphasized.

Teachers are using more outdoor teaching methods.

The school's air system is kept on during school hours and doors are kept open for better air quality.

Visitors such as parents and volunteers are still permitted on campuses with proof of vaccination or covid testing.

Schools do have testing available on site.