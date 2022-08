SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department recently welcomed one furry four-legged friend and promoted a K-9 officer.

The new police dog, Odin, is only two years old and comes to the department all the way from Germany. The department also promoted K-9 Officer Kulp.

Officer Kulp and Odin just got back from a training program in Jurupa Valley and are ready to patrol the city of Santa Maria.