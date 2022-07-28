Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Published 2:46 pm

Woman dies after car vs. bike accident in Santa Maria on Monday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 38-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Santa Maria on Monday, the Santa Maria Police Department announced on Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a crash on the 1300 block of West Main Street just after 5 p.m. on Monday, the police department said.

Arriving officers found the woman bicyclist down in the roadway suffering from critical injuries. She was flown to a local hospital where she later died from the injuries, according to the police department.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident at the time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

