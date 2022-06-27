Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism that took place at an Orcutt elementary school days after classroom fire

ORCUTT, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether vandalism at an Orcutt elementary school is related to a fire that broke out on the campus just two days prior.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a fire that damaged a classroom at Joe Nightingale Elementary School on the afternoon of June 19, and the Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3012 that it is also investigating a vandalism incident that took place at the school on the morning of June 21.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the Orcutt school just before 7 a.m. on June 21 to find vandalism including "tagging, etching, and furniture and office supplies strewn around" in several classrooms, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

It is unknown whether the vandalism is related to the fire that was reported just two days prior, and the investigation remains ongoing.