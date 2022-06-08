One dead after rollover crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria man was declared dead at the scene of a rollover car accident in Santa Maria early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP received reports of the crash on Highway 1 north of Black Road just before 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Officer Maria Barriga.

Original calls reported that a car had rolled over in a farm field with an occupant possibly ejected, Barriga said. Responding Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene and declared that the 29-year-old male driver was dead.

CHP officers determined that the crash had happened several hours before emergency personnel responded, when a 2005 Honda Civic traveling southbound drove off the roadway, flipped over multiple times, and ejected the driver, Barriga said.

She added that the collision may not have been reported earlier because of its location and limited visibility in the dark early morning hours.

The identity of the driver was not yet released by authorities.