Lompoc Police investigate deadly Sunday night shooting

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night that left one man dead, according to the police department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North K Street around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired in the area, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Arriving officers found a 33-year-old male victim in the area and rendered life-saving aid before Lompoc Fire and medics were able to respond and transport him to a local hospital.

The man died from his injuries in the hospital, Arias said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.