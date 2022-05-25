Patterson Road Elementary School in Orcutt investigating school threat made on Tik Tok

ORCUTT, Calif. – The Orcutt Union School District and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are investigating a school threat made to Patterson Road Elementary School via an anonymous Tik Tok account late Tuesday night.

"As a district, student safety comes first," Superintendent Holly Edds told News Channel 3-12. "We want to be transparent, we want parents to know what is happening."

There will be extra sheriff's deputies at the elementary school campus on Wednesday to investigate the threat, Edds said.

Deputies were on-site Wednesday morning talking to students, trying to determine which student – if it was a Patterson Elementary student at all – created the account to make the threat, Edds said.

Edds did not know what the threat made in the Tik Tok video entailed, but said that the district is also working with the social media company in the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office was still on-scene at the school investigating around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and while "nothing credible has shown up at this point," deputies were still trying to find the person who posted the threat, a sheriff's spokesman told News Channel 3-12.

The threat was made just hours after a deadly mass shooting that killed 19 students and two educators took place at a Texas elementary school.