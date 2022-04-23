Santa Maria Utilities Department distributes household-friendly recycling containers for Earth Day celebration

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – To celebrate Earth Day, the city of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a special event to distribute household-friendly recycling containers to the public.

On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., organizers invited city customers to the free distribution event featuring no-contact pickup, held at the Recycling Park at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill, 2065 East Main Street.

The event invitation said that participants are encouraged to take advantage of the Recycling Park (open seven days a week), dropping off recyclable materials, old electronic waste and household hazardous waste, before stopping at the event distribution booth to receive the following complimentary items:

Six-gallon recycling container with handle - ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass, and cardboard, and can easily fit underneath a sink or in a pantry or garage due to its convenient size; Reusable shopping bag made from plastic bottles; and Countertop kitchen pail to help collect food waste and minimize odors until deposited into the green waste/organics container for service.

For a complete list of "what can be recycled," click here for a list provided by the city of Santa Maria's website.