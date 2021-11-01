Hanock College offers free 24/7 mental health and medical services for students

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College is making its students’ mental health and medical needs a priority.

The demand for teletherapy visits skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, even with college students.

“We learned from the pandemic really how important it is to have access to medical and mental health care,” said College spokesman Chris McGuinness.

So Hancock College is stepping up its offerings to meet the need.

A new app is giving students access to a mental health or medical provider at any time of the day.

“It is a technology that allows our students to connect with a license provider that is available to offer medical or mental health support either phone or secure video visit,” said McGuinness.

The app is offered through TimelyMD.

“We're focused solely on higher education,” said TimelyMD CEO Luke Hejl. “In fact, we partnered with over 130 colleges across the country, including nearly 20 community colleges in California at this point.”

Students can sign up by checking their college email or downloading the Timelycare app on their phone.

“Set up a profile and students are talking to a provider typically under four minutes,” said Hejl

The telehealth company said the time of sessions can vary, depending what students are looking for.

“For the mental health visits, a talk now session which is on demand, will be anywhere between 15-30 minutes,” said Hejl. “For a scheduled counseling visit, those are more therapeutic sessions that are closer to 50 minutes to an hour.”

Faculty and staff may also use the app to get support and help navigate issues pertaining to students.

