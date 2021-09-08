Santa Barbara County Coroner releases identity of body found in Orcutt pond

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau released the identity of the person whose body was pulled from an Orcutt pond on Sunday.

60-year-old Shane Sejera of Arroyo Grande was found by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's dive team in a pond at Waller Park around 9:40 a.m.

The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the male decedent found in a pond in Waller Park at 9:40 a.m. on 9/5/21. The decedent is 60-year-old Shane Sejera of Arroyo Grande. This death does not appear suspicious. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) September 8, 2021

The exact cause of Sejera's death has not yet been released.

However, the sheriff's office said this death does not appear to be suspicious.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are continuing to investigate.