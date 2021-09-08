Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 3:29 pm

Santa Barbara County Coroner releases identity of body found in Orcutt pond

Waller Park pond
FILE
Waller Park pond

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau released the identity of the person whose body was pulled from an Orcutt pond on Sunday.

60-year-old Shane Sejera of Arroyo Grande was found by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's dive team in a pond at Waller Park around 9:40 a.m.

The exact cause of Sejera's death has not yet been released.

However, the sheriff's office said this death does not appear to be suspicious.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are continuing to investigate.

Jessica Brest

