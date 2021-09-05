Body pulled from pond at Orcutt park

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A body was pulled from a pond at a popular park in Orcutt Sunday.

According to Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, the sheriff's dive team pulled the body from a pond at Waller Park.

Zick said the body was an adult male, but no other information about the person's identity was provided.

Detectives from the sheriff's coroner's department are investigating.

In 2020, Santa Barbara County sheriff's divers recovered a body from Blacklake Golf Course in Nipomo. That body was linked to a missing persons case and three people were arrested in connection to that man's alleged murder.

Zick said however that this death does not appear to be suspicious.

The sheriff's office said it will release additional information, including the person's name and age, when that information becomes available.