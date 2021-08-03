Guadalupe: Tribute to the city’s 75th anniversary

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

GUADALUPE, Calif. - This year marks Gaudalupe’s 75th anniversary as a city.

For many, it's considered a diamond in the rough.

"The city of Guadalupe was actually here in the middle of the 1800s," said mayor Ariston Julian of the City of Guadalupe.



It became incorporated as a city in 1946.



Since then, Guadalupe has turned into a world of cultures.



"What we see in the community is many different cultures … we see Japanese we see Swiss we see the Chinese we see the Filipinos and we see the Mexicans," said Julian.



Cultures that have bonded over the years where anything is possible from renovations of the Royal Theater,



"It's exciting because it’ll be owned by the city … kind of operated and as a performing arts center … it could be a theater it could be for performing arts dance music," said administrator Todd Bodem of the City of Guadalupe,



to brand new housing, "We have new housing a total of 800 new homes to be built over the next five years 350 are already built," as well as new businesses popping up like the popular new Guadalupe Cafe.

"The vibe is so chill the residents are so welcoming we’ve lived here for four years in November in November and it’s just a wonderful place to raise a family," said resident Garret Matsuura of the City of Guadalupe.



As the population of 8,200 continues to grow, Guadalupe’s services to the community have expanded.



"In 75 years our Police Department has grown our fire department has grown all of our public safety services have increased," said chief Mike Cash of the Guadalupe Police Department.

One of the highlights for Guadalupe is how the police department is over seeing one of the safest cities in the state of California.



"Under the top 10 lowest crime rates so that’s a real proud thing to have with people that want to come here or not only coming in here to enjoy this place but you know you’re gonna be safe also," said Cash.

This year T-Mobile selected Guadalupe as one of ten cities in the nation for its hometown tech over contest.

No doubt, residents are proud to be a part of a small city with a big heart.