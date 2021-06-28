Lompoc Aquatic Center is back open for the summer

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - Beginning today, Lompoc Aquatic Center is open for recreational swim for the public throughout the summer.

Lompoc Parks & Recreation is getting this summer started by the pools at the aquatic center Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The center includes all things needed for children, including two 125-foot water slides and interactive features as well.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4.50 for children/teens.

