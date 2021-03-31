Man shot and killed by Lompoc police identified

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - A man who was shot and killed by Lompoc police late Sunday night has been identified.

The Lompoc Police Department identified the man as 26-year-old Krys Brandon Ruiz of Lompoc.

Ruiz was shot and killed Sunday night after police responded for a report of a person walking with a gun. A shooting took place after police arrived on scene and Ruiz was shot and killed. Witnesses described hearing several shots fired.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department responded and assumed the responsibility for conducting the investigation.

The officers involved in the incident have been identified by the police department as Corporal Andrew White and Officer Mauricio Calderon. white is a 14-year veteran with the department and Calderon has 25 years of service in law enforcement, including 12 years with LPD.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in instances of officer-involved shootings.

The investigation is ongoing, the police department.