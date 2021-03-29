Officer involved shooting leaves one person dead in Lompoc

News

LOMPOC, Calif. - An officer involved shooting left someone dead Sunday night.

Police say it happened around 8:06 pm near the 100 block of North H and G Street. They said someone called and reported a person walking with a gun.

Officers responded to the area and found the person and an officer involved shooting occurred. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At the Lompoc Police Department's request, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department responded and assumed the responsibility for conducting the investigation. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of family.

An investigation is now underway. This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.