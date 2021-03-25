Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall headline Lompoc Theatre Project’s virtual telethon

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Julia Louis-Dreyfus along with husband Brad Hall headline the Lompoc Theatre Project's 'The Show Must Go On', a live telethon and variety event.

The show, which will air on the group's Facebook page, is scheduled to begin Friday, March 26th at 6pm.

The show is free to watch, however VIP tickets grant access to a silent auction with items from local businesses.

The Lompoc Theatre has been under renovation since the 90's.

The Lompoc Theatre Project is the fourth group to take over the renovation of the nearly 100 year old building.