Two dogs abandoned in Bakersfield find hope with Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society

BUELLTON, Calif. -- Two dogs that were abandoned on a mattress with no food or water near Bakersfield three weeks ago are being cared for by the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.

The dogs, named Oreo and Graham by the shelter due to their color, were found in an agricultural area just outside of Bakersfield.

After being discovered, a local group called R.A.D. (Rescuing Abandoned Dogs) sprung into action to find a shelter for the pair. Shelter space in Kern county is extremely limited.

After a few days, Oreo and Graham were at the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.

Julie Cousino, the shelter manager for the SYV Humane Society, says dogs like Oreo and Graham aren't always this social.

"They’re not always this loving or this social," she said, referring to Oreo and Graham, "Normal dogs in that situation what you tend to find is they don’t know the hands of a person."

Pitbulls like Oreo and Graham often have a difficult time finding forever homes, which is why the SYV Humane Society came up with a backup plan. They'll be moving the pair to Montana to stay at the shelter and sanctuary Montana Pittie Project.

"Seeing everybody come together, doing rescue in general, it takes a village" said Julie, referring to the work of three separate groups coming together to help Oreo and Graham.

"No one person can go out rescue a dog, find it, and do that repeatedly over and over again and it’s not just always one organization when you adopt an animal, many different people and places are involved in that."

For Ashlee Morawitz, a volunteer at the shelter, Oreo and Graham are a testament to dog's ability to forgive.

"“The fact that they can be like this, so loving," she said as she brought the dogs outside for some exercise.

"They just want to say hi, they just want pets, and they just want to kiss your face," Morawitz said, "Its just insane how you can go from that situation to this."

The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society has found homes for 350 more animals in the last year than in 2019.

For more information on how you can adopt, visit https://www.syvhumane.org/