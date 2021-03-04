Santa Barbara County teachers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Teachers from across Santa Barbara County made the drive to Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Thursday to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

It's a step towards fully and safely reopening schools, and for many teachers it also brings a sense of relief.

Jessica Villasenor, a teacher at Olga Reed Elementary in Los Alamos, was one of the first in line to get her vaccine.

"I think it was just an anxious waiting game for this of us who really wanted to get vaccinated before we're back in the classroom," she said ,"I think this gives a lot more piece (of mind) about returning in a safe way."

Some educators drive over nearly an hour, from Santa Barbara to Lompoc, to receive their vaccine.

"It was so easy, there was someone waiting outside holding a sign," said Thea Sandrich, a kindergarten teacher at Notre Dame School in Santa Barbara.

"She said park over here, walk here, and boom it was done," Thea said, her smile visible despite wearing a mask, "It was so fast, I literally got here and its taken ten minutes."

Under new guidelines from Governor Newsom's office, the county is setting aside ten percent of its vaccine doses for educators and childcare workers.

The county also required educators to work with their school or district to set up their appointments. While it may have been confusing at first, the end result was shorter lines and less confusion at the vaccination site.