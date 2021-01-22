10 day restaurant event kicks off in Santa Maria to support local business

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- It's no secret that restaurants are hurting during the pandemic. But for the next 10 days there is a push to really help Santa Maria Valley businesses with the Great Santa Maria Takeout.

"Although our restaurant week has pivoted this year, the Great Santa Maria Takeout encourages everyone to get a little taste of the Santa Maria Valley in the comforts of their own safe spaces," said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau. "Your foodie adventures can take on new creative experiences by bringing a little of the regional fare to your home, patio or picnic table."

Nearly 20 restaurtants, wineries and breweries are participating. All providing specials and featured menu items. Some of the participating busineses are: Cielito Lindo, Cubanissimo, Moxie Cafe, Naughty Oak Brewing Co., Pizzeria Bello Forno and Wine Stone Inn.

The Great Santa Maria Takeout runs from January 22-31. For more information visit santamariavalley.com/restaurantmonth.