Solvang cancels annual Tree Burn, offers curbside tree pick up

SOLVANG, Calif. -- Solvang announced the cancellation of the annual Tree Burn on Tuesday evening.

Instead of the annual Tree Burn, the City will pick up Christmas trees on the curbside.

The annual Tree Burn was cancelled due to COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders.

The curbside collection will begin on the week of January 4, 2021.

The annual Christmas Tree Burn is long-standing holiday tradition in Solvang.

The fire demonstration event is usually held early in January and it's the wrap up event to the month-long Solvang Julefest celebration.

“We considered all options which might have allowed us to hold the Tree Burn this year, in spite of COVID-19. However, due to the possibility of the Tree Burn creating an unintended gathering, and all of the necessary logistical considerations, the City will not be holding the Tree Burn this holiday season,” explained Solvang City Manager, Xenia Bradford.

For more information on the curbside tree pick up, click here.