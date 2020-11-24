Lompoc Unified, community groups to launch Lompoc Youth Prevention Task Force to reduce teen crime and violence

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Unified School District is launching an anti-gang task force to reduce teen crime and violence in the city.

The Lompoc Youth Prevention Task Force received two grants to study the increase of youth violence.

The goal is to concentrate on 5th through 8th grade students, and look into the cause and effects of kids getting involved in gangs at such a young age.

The task force is working with community groups like Family Service Agency, Counsel of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and more.

This effort will give students access to resources like counseling services, social emotional services, and more.

The district says it will do its best to help students to stay away from any kind of gang and violence and focus on their future.

“Our job in the school district is to try to prevent those things from harming our students in our school system,” said Lompoc Unified School District Director of Pupil Services Brian Jaramillo. “So they can have a safe place to learn and they can do the best they can and move on to college.”

The Lompoc Youth Prevention Task Force is set to launch February 2021.