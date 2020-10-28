Vandenberg delays missile test launch due to poor weather conditions

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - The Air Force delayed an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions at the target area downrange.

The missile launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday morning between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m.

The launch has been rescheduled for Thursday between 12:27 a.m. and 6:27 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg.

The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the range and missile are met.

The test launch program helps the command evaluate the Minuteman III and gather data to keep the system effective.