Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 10:19 am
Published 10:17 am

Vandenberg delays missile test launch due to poor weather conditions

020520 Vandenberg AFB Launch
Airman 1st Class Aubree Milks
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a developmental test at 12:33 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aubree Milks)

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - The Air Force delayed an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions at the target area downrange.

The missile launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday morning between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m.

The launch has been rescheduled for Thursday between 12:27 a.m. and 6:27 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg.

The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the range and missile are met.

The test launch program helps the command evaluate the Minuteman III and gather data to keep the system effective.

Community / Lifestyle

Sarah Maugaotega

Sarah Maugaotega is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content