Skip to Content
Santa Maria - North County
By
today at 12:28 pm
Published 12:25 pm

COVID-19: Northern Santa Barbara County gets first mobile shower unit to help homeless

the logo of United Way Ventura County
United Way of Ventura County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak United Way is providing Northern Santa Barbara County with its first-ever mobile shower to help the homeless in the area.

Several churches which provided shower services for the homeless have shut the facilities down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United Way is currently finalizing the operational details of the new mobile unit.

The unit is expected to be up and running within ten days.

Coronavirus / Health

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martelotti is a reporter at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply