COVID-19: Northern Santa Barbara County gets first mobile shower unit to help homeless
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak United Way is providing Northern Santa Barbara County with its first-ever mobile shower to help the homeless in the area.
Several churches which provided shower services for the homeless have shut the facilities down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
United Way is currently finalizing the operational details of the new mobile unit.
The unit is expected to be up and running within ten days.
