Sanctuary Centers’ Newest Campus Near Completion in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – If you’ve been in downtown Santa Barbara lately, you’ve probably noticed the tall crane above Anapamu Street. It’s been a constant presence since March 2024, as crews worked to bring Sanctuary Centers’ new Integrated Care Campus to life. Now, that crane is coming down — a clear sign the project is almost finished.

The new building is designed to bring several essential services together under one roof. It will include 34 units of supportive housing for people living with serious mental illness, along with a 5,000-square-foot medical clinic and a full floor dedicated to behavioral health care.

The campus will expand on the organization’s existing housing community, which already provides 36 units for low-to no-income residents.

This project has been years in the making, with planning efforts stretching back more than a decade. Leaders see it as a major step toward improving access to care and stable housing in Santa Barbara.

Even as construction nears the finish line, there are still challenges ahead. Sanctuary Centers has raised more than $27 million so far but still needs about $3 million to fully complete the project.

CEO Dr. Stephanie Drake described this as one of the toughest phases. She explained that once construction wraps up, it can become harder to secure the final funding needed.

The organization is now turning to the community for support, asking local donors and partners to help close the gap so the campus can open as planned and begin serving those who need it most.

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