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Santa Barbara - South County

Lompoc woman arrested during traffic stop Sunday with over two pounds of fentanyl

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March 17, 2026 4:57 pm
Published 5:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 43-year-old Lompoc woman is in custody and more than two pounds of fentanyl has been recovered after a traffic stop on Highway 101 early Sunday.

On March 15, around 1:35 a.m., deputies spotted a vehicle heading northbound on Highway 101 coming up to the Summerland off-ramp having trouble staying in its lane stated a press release Tuesday from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, a 43-year-old Lompoc woman, who showed signs of driving under the influence of drugs shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about two pounds and six ounces of fentanyl inside of a subwoofer speaker as well as about eight grams of methamphetamine and a used methampatemine pipe.

Fentanyl found inside a subwoofer during a vehicle search on March 15, 2026.

The Sheriff's Office shared that the 43-year-old was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on the following charges:

  • Felony Possession of Fentanyl for Sale
  • Felony Transportation or Sale of a Controlled Substance
  • Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

She remains in custody with bail set at $500,000 added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

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