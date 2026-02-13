Love Is Wild at the Santa Barbara Zoo This Valentine’s Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Love is in the air at the Santa Barbara Zoo this Valentine’s Day.

The zoo is celebrating with special keeper talks that highlight the bonds between some of its most famous animal pairs.

Visitors can learn fun facts about how penguins, condors, and other species show affection in the wild.

Valentine-themed activities and photo opportunities are planned throughout the day.

Zoo staff hope it’s a fun way to share a little wild love with the whole family.