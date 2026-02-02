Passengers on the Central Coast Can Fly Again Without a Read ID or Passport, but it Comes With a Cost

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - For about seven months, passengers could not fly in the United States without a RealID or a Passport. That's now changing and many Central Coast passengers are on the move again.

Under an adjusted rule, passengers who do not have that type of identification can get through TSA by filling out a form and paying $45.

It's advised you do it in advance through a service called ConfirmID.

This comes at a time when Central Coast airports are getting busier than ever. Last year Santa Barbara saw nearly 1.5 million passengers.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport also had improved business with just over 800,000 passengers, a new record.

