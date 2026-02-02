Skip to Content
Passengers on the Central Coast Can Fly Again Without a Read ID or Passport, but it Comes With a Cost

With a change in TSA rules Santa Barbara Airport passengers can pay $45. to get through pre-boarding checks if they don't have a Real ID or passport.
John Palminteri
With a change in TSA rules Santa Barbara Airport passengers can pay $45. to get through pre-boarding checks if they don't have a Real ID or passport.
Published 10:47 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -  For about seven months, passengers could not fly in the United States  without a RealID or a Passport.  That's now changing and many Central Coast passengers are on the move again.

Under an adjusted rule, passengers who do not have that type of identification can get through TSA by filling out a form and paying $45.

It's advised you do it in advance through a service called ConfirmID.

This comes at a time when Central Coast airports are getting busier than ever.   Last year Santa Barbara saw nearly 1.5 million passengers.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport also had improved business with just over 800,000 passengers, a new record.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

