Federal agents staged vehicles at Santa Barbara City College Thursday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Federal law enforcement agents have been confirmed to have been active in Santa Barbara on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 11.

According to Santa Barbara City College, eight to nine vehicles with federal agents parked on the 3rd floor of the West Campus Parking lot around 5:45 p.m. Thursday before leaving the vehicles and later returning just after 7 p.m.

At the time, the West Campus Safety Kiosk was not open and campus security received no warning that law enforcement personnel from any jurisdiction would be staging on the community college's campus added Santa Barbara City College.

An alert was issued to students, staff, and members of the public regarding the operation, but it is not currently believed that any federal enforcement operations were conducted on campus noted Santa Barbara City College.

Agents confirmed to staff who responded to the scene that they were federal law enforcement agents and they were leaving the school shared Santa Barbara City College.

Later the same day, 805 Rapid Response posted on social media that federal agents were spotted on Arrellaga Street and multiple people may have been taken into custody from westside homes.

Over the past few days, immigrant rights organization, 805 UndocuFund, has documented multiple potential federal law enforcement actions within the city limits of Santa Barbara.

Your News Channel has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security multiple times to verify the sightings, gather additional information about the actions, and confirm the total number of people taken.

Its response will be added to this article when it is received.

This was also not the first time that federal law enforcement agents affiliated with the Department of Homeland Security used the local community college.

On Nov. 23, agents parked in Lot 1B in front of the Administration Building early in the morning and later left the campus after being asked to leave by security confirmed Santa Barbara City College.