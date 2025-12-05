Motorcyclist Left With Major Injuries in Hwy 101 Collision Near Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A motorcyclist is suffering from major injuries after colliding with a work truck Friday morning on Hwy 101.

On the morning of December 5th around 7:35am, a 27-year-old Santa Barbara County man was heading northbound on his Suzuki motorcycle, lane spitting in the North Padaro Lane area, when for reasons unknown, the man collided with a white Ford F 250 work truck.

California Highway Patrol and witnesses detailed how following the impact, the motorcyclist was launched in the air and landed inside the truck bed.

The man was transported to Cottage Hospital to be treated for major injuries. His status is unknown at this time.

Traffic on the freeway was impacted during the on-scene investigation. All lanes are back open.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara, California Highway Patrol office at (805)770-4800.