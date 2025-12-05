Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Motorcyclist Left With Major Injuries in Hwy 101 Collision Near Carpinteria

KEYT
By
today at 11:44 am
Published 12:06 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A motorcyclist is suffering from major injuries after colliding with a work truck Friday morning on Hwy 101.

On the morning of December 5th around 7:35am, a 27-year-old Santa Barbara County man was heading northbound on his Suzuki motorcycle, lane spitting in the North Padaro Lane area, when for reasons unknown, the man collided with a white Ford F 250 work truck.

California Highway Patrol and witnesses detailed how following the impact, the motorcyclist was launched in the air and landed inside the truck bed.

The man was transported to Cottage Hospital to be treated for major injuries. His status is unknown at this time.

Traffic on the freeway was impacted during the on-scene investigation. All lanes are back open.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara, California Highway Patrol office at (805)770-4800.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.