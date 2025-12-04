Driver Pronounced at the Scene After Slamming Into Tree Along Hwy 101

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A driver was pronounced dead in Santa Barbara after fatally crashing into a sign and a large tree early Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) received reports of a solo crash around 3:16am on Dec. 4th. Units reported to the scene on Highway 101 Southbound near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

There units found a white Lexus SUV had veered off the road and collided with a "No Parking" sign and overturned onto a eucalyptus tree.

The solo driver was discovered unresponsive and with significant injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reasons behind the crash are still under investigation.

Lane 2 of Highway 101 heading southbound was closed for a period of time, but has now reopened.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is urged to please call Santa Barbara CHP at (805) 770-4800.