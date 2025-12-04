From Life on the Streets to Helping Others: One Woman’s Journey of Giving Back in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The holidays can be a difficult time for people living without shelter.

As temperatures drop and celebrations fill homes across the city, many unhoused residents struggle to stay warm and safe.

For Santa Barbara resident Tracy Hobson, the experience hits close to home — because she has lived it herself.

Once a successful professional in Silicon Valley, Hobson’s life took a difficult turn after disability and personal struggles left her without stable housing.

She spent months living on the streets before finding a permanent place to live, thanks to the support of local community programs.

Now, Hobson dedicates her time to helping others in similar situations. She volunteers with the county’s sleeping bag and clothing campaigns, which provide warmth and essential items to those in need during the cold winter months.

“I know what it’s like to be out there,” Hobson said. “That’s why I want to make sure others have what they need to stay safe.”

Campaign organizers say Hobson’s efforts have helped thousands of donated items reach people who might not otherwise seek assistance.

Her firsthand understanding of homelessness also helps outreach teams build trust within the community.

Hobson hopes her story will inspire others to get involved and show how community support can offer people a second chance.

She plans to continue volunteering throughout the winter, working to get more individuals off the streets and into safety.