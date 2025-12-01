Organic Soup Kichen Waitlist Explodes in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Food assistance demand is surging in Santa Barbara as SNAP benefits resume and government services reopen.

The Organic Soup Kitchen faces a growing crisis with a waitlist climbing fast in Santa Barbara.

SNAP benefits are back, but low-income seniors and those with chronic illnesses still battle food insecurity.

Through its Medically Tailored Meals Program, the agency partners with CenCal Health to deliver weekly nutrient-rich SoupMeals.

The Nutrition and Food Security Program serves other low-income residents — but both now have waitlists.

Volunteers and staff are working tirelessly, preparing health-focused meals weekly.

Eligible clients can switch providers to secure continuous meals through the Organic Soup Kitchen’s CenCal partnership.

The Organic Soup Kitchen team hopes community support will help them feed every neighbor in need.

