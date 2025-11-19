Lil’ Toot Offers Free Rides with the Return of Sunshine at the Santa Barbara Harbor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the most popular waterfront attractions the Lil' Toot offered free rides Wednesday.

It had been sidelined by the bad weather since last week and made the refreshing offer known via social media.

Every half hour it went out from the dock by the Maritime Museum and toured the harbor.

Along the way Captain Milo Wolf talked about some of the harbor highlights, fishing boats, history and in many directions, the marine life.

On the first ride of the day, with a full load, your NewsChannel was on board for a live report during the mid-day news broadcast.

