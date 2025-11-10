Santa Barbara Schools Launch Pantries to Fill Gap Left by SNAP Cuts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - In response to recent cuts to SNAP benefits, several Santa Barbara schools are stepping in to help families in need.

The Hope Unified School District has launched food pantries at every campus, offering students and their families a way to access meals without stigma.

Paraeducator Jessica Armstrong noticed that some students’ families couldn’t reach local food banks.

She came up with the idea of on-campus pantries—donate what you can, take what you need. "We wanted to make sure no student or family goes hungry," Armstrong said.

Students are pitching in as well, stocking shelves and helping manage donations from the community.

Kimberly Marme, a teacher and parent at Hope School, emphasized the importance of the program: "About one in three of our students comes from a family that qualifies for free or reduced-price meals. These pantries fill a gap left by federal cuts and give families hope."

The district plans to keep the pantries open as long as they are needed. "We are grateful to the community for keeping the shelves full," Marme said.

As families facing continued SNAP reductions, these school pantries are providing a crucial lifeline.

By turning empty shelves into full ones, school leaders hope students don’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from.