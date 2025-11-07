Santa Barbara County selects Garrett Huff as new fire chief

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County selected Garrett Huff as its new fire chief, succeeding former chief Mark Hartwig, starting on Dec. 8.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato announced on November 7, 2025, that Garrett Huff has been selected to be the next Fire Chief for Santa Barbara County. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to ratify the appointment at the November 18, 2025 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Huff is currently the Deputy Chief of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. His first day will be December 8, 2025. He will assume the duties from Chief Mark Hartwig, who is retiring on December 7, 2025, after six years as the Santa Barbara County Fire Chief.

Huff began his career in firefighting in 1999 and came to the County of Santa Barbara in 2005. Over the past 20 years with the County, he has worked his way up the ranks from starting as a Firefighter/Paramedic on an engine to most recently the Deputy Fire Chief. In this position he oversees the County’s Emergency Medical Services and the Regional Fire Communications Center. In addition, he has served on the Incident Management Team for numerous fires, the Montecito Debris Flow, the Conception Boat Tragedy, and the County’s response to the COVID pandemic.

“I am deeply honored to be chosen as the next Fire Chief of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Having grown up and spent my career serving within this department and county, this opportunity is both humbling and profoundly meaningful. The men and women of this organization embody the highest standards of professionalism, compassion, and dedication. It is a privilege to lead them as we continue to serve and protect the citizens of Santa Barbara County. I look forward to building upon our department’s proud history and working collaboratively to ensure a safe and resilient future for our communities,” said Huff.

The County Fire Department operates 24/7 with 320 personnel and an operating budget of $130 million. There are 16 fire stations, and each is equipped with multiple firefighters, engines and Primary Advance Life Support (ALS) to directly serve about 172,000 people in the unincorporated areas such as Orcutt, Vandenberg Village, and most of the Santa Ynez Valley, along with acting as the fire agency for the cities of Buellton, Goleta, and Solvang. In addition to fire station response, the Fire Department utilizes helicopters, bulldozers, rescue watercraft and hand crews for various disasters. The Department oversees the new Regional Fire Communications Center which dispatches the closest available resource to fire and emergency medical calls throughout the County. In addition, the Department oversees the Office of Emergency Management which coordinates emergency preparedness, response, and recovery for the entire county.

“After a nationwide search, I’m confident that Deputy Chief Huff will continue to lead the department in the right direction. He has proven leadership skills, solid fire experience and immense respect from myself, County leadership and the staff of the Fire Department. He knows this department from the bottom to the top and has worked throughout the divisions of the Department to have a full understanding of the work the Department does and the responsibilities of a Fire Chief. I value his expertise in this field and servant heart to protect our community,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.

Huff received his B.S. in Fire and Emergency Management from Kaplan University, his A.S. in Fire Technology from Oxnard College, and is continuing his education with completing his Master’s in Public Administration this coming summer. Huff also has several certifications for his field and is involved in professional organizations across the state, including serving as a Board Member on the California 9-1-1 Advisory Board. Throughout his career he received multiple recognitions including being named the 2016 Firefighter of the Year for the County of Santa Barbara.

“I also want to take the opportunity to thank Chief Mark Hartwig. With a career spanning 33 years, he has been a knowledgeable, dedicated and bold leader, always striving to advance the fire service for the betterment of our community and the entire state. We appreciate that he has shared his immense experience and leadership with us over these last six years,” said CEO Miyasato.

