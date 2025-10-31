Skip to Content
Direct Relief Rushes Lifesaving Aid to Storm-Struck Jamaica

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Published 11:56 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Direct Relief is stepping up efforts to help communities in Jamaica recover after recent severe storms caused widespread damage.

The Santa Barbara-based non-profit has already delivered critical emergency medical supplies to hospitals and clinics across the island.

Today, another shipment of aid is being sent to support doctors, nurses, and relief teams treating those affected by the storms.

Direct Relief says it will continue monitoring conditions and provide additional assistance as needed to help Jamaica through the recovery process.

