Scarecrow Fest Bringing a Fall-Like Feel to the Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) - The crafty creations of scarecrows for the fall season have taken over the Santa Ynez Valley.

It is the annual Santa Ynez Scarecrow Festival and Competition in six locations throughout the scenic valley. It's also called the Scarecrow Fest, for short.

The creations are located at the front entrances of businesses who each made a special scarecrow for the competition, and not all are the type you would see in a field of corn.

They are being judged by the public using a form on a QR code at the base of each scarecrow.

They can be found in Buellton, Ballard, Solvang, Los Olivos, Los Alamos and Santa Ynez.

Categories include several categories including the spookiest, humorous, and use of natural material.

Many are impressive works of art that have passersby taking pictures, selfies and inquiring about the competition.

At the end of the month the Harvest Cup winner will be awarded as the top prize in the Santa Ynez Scarecrow Fest.

The competition goes until October 31.

