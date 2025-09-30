Accidental bomb threat alert issued during maintenance at UC Santa Barbara Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Outdoor speakers on UC Santa Barbara's campus sent a false bomb threat alert during maintenance on Tuesday.

According to an emergency notification from the campus alert system, the message was sent out accidentally during maintenance on the alert system and all campus activities have resumed as normal.

A UC Santa Barbara employee told Your News Channel that at least several buildings were evacuated around 1:30 p.m. in response, but everyone returned to class shortly after it was announced the bomb threat was an accident.

Your News Channel has reached out to UC Santa Barbara for more information and its response will be added to this article when it is received.