Christopher Vanvalck arrested in connection with the murder of his mother Sunday evening

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Christopher Vanvalck, 32, was arrested Sunday evening at a Goleta home in connection with the murder of his mother.

On Sep. 28, around 7:33 p.m., deputies were conducting a welfare check on Lynn Areno, a 72-year-old Goleta woman, at a home in the 5500 block of Armitos Avenue when they discovered that she was deceased stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Monday.

Deputies arrested her 32-year-old son, Christopher Vanvalck, at the scene and he was later booked at the County Main Jail on a homicide charge with bail set at $2 million shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, detectives do not currently believe there is any threat to the public and the exact cause and manner of Areno's death remains under investigation.