Santa Barbara - South County

Central Coast Beaches Make Top Spots on List

today at 10:04 pm
Published 9:19 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - Three Central Coast beaches have received some top honors from Sunset magazine.

In a recent travel award story, the "Where to Go: Beautiful Beaches" honors included Montecito's Butterfly Beach, and both Avila Beach and Pismo Beach in San Luis Obispo County.

Butterfly Beach is right in front of the landmark Biltmore Hotel which is going through a remodeling project. The nearby Coral Casino has been open for members to enjoy the pool and oceanfront dining.

For more on the story go to: Sunset Magazine.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

