Dog Park Drawings are out in Carpinteria for a Permanent Off-Leash Site

John Palminteri
Published 10:36 am

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Drawings are out for the public to check off another step in the goal of a permanent off-leash dog park in Carpinteria.

Last Saturday, a special presentation of the drawings was revealed to the public at Monte Vista Park off Bailard Ave. with city leaders available to answer questions.

Each of the three designs features a small and large dog area.

Creative other amenities including a dog water fountain and benches are in the designs, including one with a dog theme.

The community feedback is being sought until the end of September.

At some point in the future it will go to the Architechtural Board of Review and the Planning Commission.

Feedack can be conveyed at  carpinteriaca.gov/dogparkfeedback or in-person at city hall.

The Saturday event also had the Carpinteria Dogs Owners Group (C-DOG) merchandise including water bottles and t-shirts. There were free samples of pet food from the Lemos Pet Store. Hot dogs were served by Penelope’s Shaved Ice. Photos were also taken of more than 50 dogs for Robin Karlsson’s upcoming book, The Dogs of Monte Vista Park.

(More photos, details and videos will be added here later today.) 

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

