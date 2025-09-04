Is Santa Barbara’s red tile roof its most famous architectural feature?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you love interesting tidbits, there's a new book to add to your list: a go-to guide on architectural gems throughout Santa Barbara.

The American Riviera is known for its red roofs and Spanish Colonial Revival architecture but many people may not realize that there are 34 other distinct designs across the city; that includes a log cabin. There's only one and it was built back in 1889.

The private residence on De La Vina Street is a point of interest among a treasure trove of information you'll find in Robert Ooley's newly published book, "A guide to Santa Barbara Architecture and Points of Interest."

"There are hiking guides, guides to the historic district and there are guides to places to eat but there's no architecture and points of interest guide for the entire city," said Robert Ooley, FAIA. "This covers every single neighborhood from one end to the next."

Ooley served as County Architect for Santa Barbara and holds the prestigious title as Fellow of the American Institute of Architects.

The Red Piano is hosting the launch of Ooley's new book Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You'll find "A guide to Santa Barbara Architecture and Points of Interest" on shelves at the The Book Den, Chaucers and Tecolote Book Shop.