Three men taken into custody in connection with multiple firearms-related charges

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 19-year-old Watsonville man, a 19-year-old Castro Valley man, and a 20-year-old Oakland man were arrested in connection with a multi-county investigation of illegal firearms violations.

On Aug. 21, the California Highway Patrol Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit (CHP) were alerted that a wanted felony suspect, a 19-year-old man from Watsonville, was believed to be armed and traveling through their jurisdiction on Highway 101 stated a press release Wednesday from the CHP.

According to the CHP, investigators located the Watsonville man and another man, a 19-year-old Castro Valley man, around 1:30 p.m. at a bus station in Santa Barbara and both were taken into custody without incident.

At the time of the arrest, the pair were found to be in possession of loaded semi-automatic handguns with extended magazines and a search of the luggage with them resulted in the discovery of five additional guns, including an assault rifle detailed the CHP.

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office subsequently executed a search warrant at an Isla Vista apartment where an additional semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and a 20-year-old Oakland man was taken into custody explained the CHP.

Additional search warrants were served in connection in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties that resulted in the seizure of an additional firearm added the CHP.

"This case is an excellent example of the power of partnerships between law enforcement agencies," said Captain Zivic, Commander of the California Highway Patrol Special Services Unit. "By working together, we were able to safely apprehend armed suspects and remove multiple illegal firearms from our streets, preventing potential violence in our communities. I am proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by our investigators, allied agencies, and K9 teams."