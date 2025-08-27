Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Three men taken into custody in connection with multiple firearms-related charges

California Highway Patrol
By
today at 4:13 pm
Published 4:40 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 19-year-old Watsonville man, a 19-year-old Castro Valley man, and a 20-year-old Oakland man were arrested in connection with a multi-county investigation of illegal firearms violations.

On Aug. 21, the California Highway Patrol Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit (CHP) were alerted that a wanted felony suspect, a 19-year-old man from Watsonville, was believed to be armed and traveling through their jurisdiction on Highway 101 stated a press release Wednesday from the CHP.

According to the CHP, investigators located the Watsonville man and another man, a 19-year-old Castro Valley man, around 1:30 p.m. at a bus station in Santa Barbara and both were taken into custody without incident.

At the time of the arrest, the pair were found to be in possession of loaded semi-automatic handguns with extended magazines and a search of the luggage with them resulted in the discovery of five additional guns, including an assault rifle detailed the CHP.

Deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office subsequently executed a search warrant at an Isla Vista apartment where an additional semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and a 20-year-old Oakland man was taken into custody explained the CHP.

Additional search warrants were served in connection in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties that resulted in the seizure of an additional firearm added the CHP.

"This case is an excellent example of the power of partnerships between law enforcement agencies," said Captain Zivic, Commander of the California Highway Patrol Special Services Unit. "By working together, we were able to safely apprehend armed suspects and remove multiple illegal firearms from our streets, preventing potential violence in our communities. I am proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by our investigators, allied agencies, and K9 teams."

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Alameda County
CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL
Castro Valley
extended magazine
felony suspect
firearms-related charges
KEYT
Oakland
Santa Barbara
santa clara county
santa cruz county
WATSONVILLE

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content