Jet Bridge at Santa Barbara Airport Collapses During Maintenance Injuring Two Employees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A jet bridge collapsed at the Santa Barbara Airport during maintenance resulting in minor injuries to two airport employees Tuesday.

The two employees were transported to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries and there were no other emergency impacts from the incident shared the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara Airport, no passengers were on the jet bridge at Gate 2 during the incident and flight schedules are not expected to be impacted.

The map below, courtesy of the Santa Barbara Airport, shows the location of Gate 2 in front of the passenger screening area on the second floor.

This is an evolving emergency incident and more information will be added to this article when it becomes available.