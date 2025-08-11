Public Safety Power Shutoff warnings in effect for southern Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Portions of Southern Santa Barbara County are under Public Safety Power Shutoff warnings as a wind advisory is scheduled to take effect at 6 p.m. Monday.

Residents along the Gaviota Coast and those who live and work along Highway 154 are warned that their power may be shutoff beginning Monday shared Southern California Edison.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory is set to take effect starting Monday at 6 p.m. for parts of Southern Santa Barbara County including Gaviota, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach, Jalama Beach, and western portions of the Santa Ynez Mountain Range.

The map below, courtesy of Southern California Edison shows the areas under potential shutoffs as the areas highlighted in orange.

The Public Safety Power Shutoffs will run through Wednesday for those on the Gaviota Coast and until Thursday for those living north of Santa Barbara and Goleta.

For the latest information from Southern California Edison about potential and current outages, visit here.