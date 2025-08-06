Goleta woman and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office stop alleged scam attempt Monday

GOLETA, Calif. – A 34-year-old Los Angeles County woman has been taken into custody and $30,000 has been recovered in connection with an alleged scam against a local Goleta woman.

On Aug. 4, 2025, a 77-year-old Goleta woman received a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon and informing her about unauthorized charges on her account with the retailer as well as fabricated bank accounts opened in her name stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

The call was then transferred to someone claiming to be a Federal Trade Commission agent who instructed the 77-year-old to withdraw $30,000 in cash from her bank accounts to resolve the fabricated issues detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the scammer coached the victim on how to avoid bank suspicion by creating a story about why she needed so much cash and remained on the line while the 77-year-old made two large withdrawals from two different Bank of America branches.

The scammer demanded that the Goleta woman send photos of the cash, receipts of the withdrawals, of herself, and of a sealed box with the cash inside added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The 77-year-old grew increasingly suspicious due to misspellings in an email from the person claiming to be a federal agent explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The woman then contacted the Sheriff's Office while still on the line with the scammer and deputies and detectives coordinated with the Goleta woman to make an arrest stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A woman, later identified as a 34-year-old Los Angeles County resident, was seen lingering near the 77-year-old's home in the 500 block of Pine Avenue before attempting to retrieve the sealed box detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the woman was apprehended by deputies and detectives while attempting to return to her unoccupied Mercedes SUV with the cash and she was later booked on charges related to grand theft by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit fraud.

A judge authorized a $500,000 bail enhancement due to the severity of the allegations and the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division is currently pursuing leads including if the incident is connected to organized scam networks explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Every dollar of the 77-year-old's $30,000 was returned to her bank account added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

While this case had a positive outcome, the Sheriff's Office also received reports of two other successful scams on the same day, one in the 400 block of Kings Way in Goleta for $40,000 and the other in the 600 block of El Rancho in Montecito for $45,000 noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

All three cases involved similar tactics including coercing victims and potential victims into withdrawing large amounts of money under false pretenses and all three remain under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

"These cases demonstrate the critical importance of community awareness and quick action in combating these heartless scams," said Sheriff Bill Brown. "Our deputies' swift response in the Pine Avenue case protected this resident and prevented further victimization, but the additional scams underscore the urgent need for vigilance."

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office offers these tips regarding potential scams: