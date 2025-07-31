Semi-truck driver transported with minor injuries after rollover on Highway 101 Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A semi-truck driver was transported with minor injuries after the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on Highway 101, just north of the Nojoqui Summit Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the call time for the rollover was at 6:44 a.m. and the driver was able to climb out of the rolled vehicle on his own before being taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

One lane of Highway 101 has been closed from one mile south of Old Coast Highway to Nojoqui Creek Bridge as part of the response shared Caltrans. For the latest road conditions, visit here.