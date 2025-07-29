Special confetti covers have been added to many Santa Barbara storm drains

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Efforts are underway to keep the festive confetti during Old Spanish Days from getting into the ocean.

On the storm drains throughout downtown Santa Barbara, black tarps have been secured with tape.

This will prevent the mounds of confetti during the Fiesta celebration from making it through the system and into the nearshore waters.

The city is also working to keep the plastic mylar forms of confetti from being sold or used in any way.

It is the most harmful to marine life.

The covers have been used for several years and have been proven to be effective.

The cascarones eggs, which are full of confetti, are sold and smashed on people's heads by the thousands during the city's historic celebration.