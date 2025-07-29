Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Special confetti covers have been added to many Santa Barbara storm drains

Covers have been added over storm drains in downtown Santa Barbara to keep confetti out.
KEYT
Covers have been added over storm drains in downtown Santa Barbara to keep confetti out.
By
New
today at 5:27 pm
Published 6:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Efforts are underway to keep the festive confetti during Old Spanish Days from getting into the ocean.

On the storm drains throughout downtown Santa Barbara, black tarps have been secured with tape.

This will prevent the mounds of confetti during the Fiesta celebration from making it through the system and into the nearshore waters.

The city is also working to keep the plastic mylar forms of confetti from being sold or used in any way.

It is the most harmful to marine life.

The covers have been used for several years and have been proven to be effective.

The cascarones eggs, which are full of confetti, are sold and smashed on people's heads by the thousands during the city's historic celebration.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
cascarones
confetti
environment
KEYT
marine life
Old Spanish days Fiesta
Santa Barbara
waste removal

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content