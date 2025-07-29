Skip to Content
Historic newspaper images of Old Spanish Days create a journey through the past of Santa Barbara’s biggest event

Project Fiesta! is open at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum using past newspaper images.
By
today at 11:31 am
Published 11:36 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - For the first time, Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara can be viewed through a collection of newspaper images and preserved pages.

Project Fiesta! is the latest exhibit at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.  

It dates back to the Morning Press paper in the 1920's and continues through the detailed history of the Santa Barbara News-Press in the 1930's up until the paper stopped publishing in July 2023.

The archives were recently obtained by the museum and specific Fiesta images were curated for this event.

This exhibit is a selection from the includes thousands of images captured by photojournalists who’ve documented Old Spanish Days Fiesta for generations.

The photos are in displays sorted by events including El Desfile Historico, Fiesta Pequena and the Fiesta Children's Parade.

The exhibition is dedicated in memory of the late historian Erin Graffy de Garcia. She was called, "a tireless advocate for illuminating and preserving Santa Barbara’s incredible Fiesta history."

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday.  More information can be found at: Project Fiesta!

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

